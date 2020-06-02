There’s no dearth of talent in this country and for many, TikTok has become the perfect platform to showcase that talent. Currently, social media is going gaga over two siblings from Jharkhand who are impressing netizens with their awesome dance videos. Also Read - TikTok's Rival Mitron App is Not Indian But Pakistani? Real Owner Refutes Claims of it Being Developed by IIT Student

With their cheerful smiles, infectious energy, and amazing dance moves, Sanatan Kumar Mahato and his sister have earned more than a million fans with their videos on TikTok. The brother-sister regularly share clips of coordinated dance routines on Bollywood songs with their followers on the video-sharing platform.

One of the siblings’ video was recently shared by television host Mini Mathur and ever since then, the video is going viral on Twitter.

“This is what I needed to see this morning!! So much love to everyone who is trying to stay positive through 2020,” Mini Mathur wrote on Twitter.

Yes! This is what I needed to see this morning!! So much love to everyone who is trying to stay positive through 2020. https://t.co/dhbEoDGh6Z — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) June 1, 2020

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda also shared another video of the siblings on Twitter, which is garnering all the praise.

Watch it here:

Yehi toh hai Pyaar💕 Kisi badi khusi ke intezar mein hum ye anmol khusi ke mauke kho dete hain…. pic.twitter.com/sNXh8ZCHDo — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 30, 2020

Here’s how people reacted:

महोदय, खुश रहने के लिए बहुत ज्यादा पैसे , साधनों की जरूरत नहीं होती । इनको अभाव कि फ्रिक नहीं , लेकिन अपना प्रभाव ये जोड़ी हम सबको शिखा गयी। ईश्वर इनकी खुशियां बनाये रखें। — MADHAV MANMODE (@ManmodeMadhav) May 30, 2020

Excellent performance both have superb synchronization — Raghu (@raghucherupall3) May 30, 2020

This one act equals to a big budget Bollywood movie, it has joy, love, emotion without any stunts — righteousness (@righteounesskar) May 30, 2020

Both, BROTHER AND SISTER are talented. GOD blessed them. — MOLOY MITRA (@MitraMoloy) June 2, 2020

According to their TikTok profile, Mahato and his sister live in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district.