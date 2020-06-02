There’s no dearth of talent in this country and for many, TikTok has become the perfect platform to showcase that talent. Currently, social media is going gaga over two siblings from Jharkhand who are impressing netizens with their awesome dance videos. Also Read - TikTok's Rival Mitron App is Not Indian But Pakistani? Real Owner Refutes Claims of it Being Developed by IIT Student
With their cheerful smiles, infectious energy, and amazing dance moves, Sanatan Kumar Mahato and his sister have earned more than a million fans with their videos on TikTok. The brother-sister regularly share clips of coordinated dance routines on Bollywood songs with their followers on the video-sharing platform.
One of the siblings’ video was recently shared by television host Mini Mathur and ever since then, the video is going viral on Twitter.
“This is what I needed to see this morning!! So much love to everyone who is trying to stay positive through 2020,” Mini Mathur wrote on Twitter.
Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda also shared another video of the siblings on Twitter, which is garnering all the praise.
According to their TikTok profile, Mahato and his sister live in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district.