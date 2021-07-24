A video of a giant green anaconda snake enjoying being underwater is going crazy viral on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by Brian Barczyk, a vlogger who travels around the world for animal adventures.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Offers Metro Seat to Girl Carrying a Baby, Something Really Funny Happens Next | Watch

In his Instagram post, the vlogger said, "Love seeing Ivy my anaconda enjoying being under water. When she slows bubbles it's the best!"

In the video, the female snake, named Ivy, can be seen having an amazing time in her reptarium. The giant anaconda can be slithering in the enclosure and enjoying the water.

The video has received more than 1.7 million views on Instagram along with over 100k likes.

Watch the viral video below: