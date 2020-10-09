Well, almost every child in this world is afraid of snakes and reptiles, however, there is one 8-year-old girl in Israel is best friends with an 11-foot python. We are not kidding! Also Read - 18-Foot-Long Indian Python Swallows New-Born 'Nilgai' in UP's Fatehpur, Villagers Rush to Witness Rare Sight

The girl named Inbar has had the snake since she was young and loves to swim with it in her backyard pool. She has named the python Belle, after the lead character from the Disney film Beauty and the Beast, as per Reuters.

An eight-year-old Israeli girl’s favorite swimming buddy is her 11-foot yellow pet python called Belle https://t.co/XEsjdPQGam pic.twitter.com/V2IUna7T2F — Reuters (@Reuters) October 8, 2020

Inbar says that the python has been giving her company as schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It helps me pass the time because I really like to hang out with snakes and sometimes I help snakes shed (their skin) and I help them to be happy during coronavirus,” Inbar said.

Not just Belle, the wealthy family owns many other pets who live on an animal sanctuary in an agricultural community in southern Israel.

“Inbar was raised with all these animals and she was raised with the snakes. When Inbar was little she swam inside the bath with the snake and now she has grown up and the snake got bigger, so they swim together in the pool. It’s very natural for us,” her mother Sarit Regev told Reuters.

On receiving criticism regarding her way of life and parenting, Sarit said, “It’s a lovely life to live like this. When a kid grows up with animals he becomes a person that loves other people, he becomes a person that cares about others and not about himself.”

However not many on the internet supported the idea. Here are a few reactions:

Pretty sure I wouldn't be able to keep from fainting if I saw that python in the same water around me. Good for her, though. — Diane L. Knuckles (@dknuckles) October 8, 2020

Nah! I love animals, just NOT snakes. I don’t mind them existing, just NOT near me. Thanks. — Jen Maran (@jen_maran) October 8, 2020

Putting the python in a chlorinated pool is NOT good for it. — Ian Arthur (@ianarthurmedia) October 8, 2020

that's a no no 😖 — Julian Ojeda (@julianojeda) October 8, 2020

😑 pythons are not vegetarian — aharring (@aharring) October 8, 2020

