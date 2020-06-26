New Delhi: You know how music can instantly change your mood and given the hard time that we all are facing, it is only with creative expressions that we can maintain our sanity. One such video is making people smile and is going viral for all the right reasons. Also Read - Watch | These Siblings From Jharkhand Are Winning People's Hearts With Their Awesome Dance Videos
Impressed by the same, renowned playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj shared the video on Twitter which shows a family in Punjab effortlessly singing a Lata Mangeshkar song. The song in question is Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi’s ‘Aawaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao‘ from the 1962 movie Professor, beautifully sung by the couple while they were out in the fields.
Sharing the video, Rekha Bhardwaj wrote, ”Made my morning .. how beautifully they sing.. with nuances, soulful rendition .. they are enjoying and so am i .. i am feeling overwhelmed …”
The farmer named Lalchand told NDTV that the video was recorded while the family was visiting Rajasthan.
Netizens poured all their love on the couple and remarked how they seemed to enjoy themselves while singing.
Jitendra S Jorawat, who had originally shared the video wrote, ”Thank you very much that you like and share it…Much appreciated. This is the real fun of life, where there is no demand, no complaint, every environment, only to laugh, play, and enjoy life…”
