New Delhi: You know how music can instantly change your mood and given the hard time that we all are facing, it is only with creative expressions that we can maintain our sanity. One such video is making people smile and is going viral for all the right reasons. Also Read - Watch | These Siblings From Jharkhand Are Winning People's Hearts With Their Awesome Dance Videos

Impressed by the same, renowned playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj shared the video on Twitter which shows a family in Punjab effortlessly singing a Lata Mangeshkar song. The song in question is Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi’s ‘Aawaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao‘ from the 1962 movie Professor, beautifully sung by the couple while they were out in the fields.

Sharing the video, Rekha Bhardwaj wrote, ”Made my morning .. how beautifully they sing.. with nuances, soulful rendition .. they are enjoying and so am i .. i am feeling overwhelmed …”

Made my morning .. how beautifully they sing.. with nuances, soulful rendition .. they are enjoying and so am i .. i am feeling overwhelmed … ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/oO6HjQpJmN — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) June 23, 2020

The farmer named Lalchand told NDTV that the video was recorded while the family was visiting Rajasthan.

Netizens poured all their love on the couple and remarked how they seemed to enjoy themselves while singing.

Jitendra S Jorawat, who had originally shared the video wrote, ”Thank you very much that you like and share it…Much appreciated. This is the real fun of life, where there is no demand, no complaint, every environment, only to laugh, play, and enjoy life…”

Here are other comments:

Most important is that they are thoroughly enjoying their moment. — Rajesh (@RaajSonak) June 23, 2020

Did you take their video?

Great singing! An untrained person can do that only if he/she 'grew up' with the song….😊 — Ramani N Revaneti (@ramanirn) June 23, 2020

Music feeding the souls of those who feed the world Aisa gaane ke liye dildaar hona zaroori hai bas ❤️ — Geeta N (@GirlyDisposish) June 23, 2020

ma'am…🙏.

Thank you very much that you like and share it… 🥀🌼🥀 Much appreciated. 😊 This is the real fun of life, where there is no demand, no complaint, every environment, only to laugh, play, and enjoy the life… 😅😆 — Jitendra S Jorawat (@sighspeaks) June 23, 2020

Naturally beautiful and well talented country side singing which is always hidden in the dust of village fields. . — Parveen Khulbe (@khulbe_parveen) June 23, 2020

Wah wah kya baat hai! So wonderful. God bless Rural India Soul! Loved it. 👏🙏🏻 — Ruho N Johal (@MysticRuho) June 23, 2020

What do you think of the video?