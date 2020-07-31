Unless you are living under a rock, you must have come across the soulful and magical songs of singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, whose popularity has soared in recent years. The singer has made a special place in the hearts of his fans through his heart-wrenching, painful and playful lyrics, which take them back to places of romance and hits them with nostalgic feels. Also Read - Obama Names Prateek Kuhad’s 'Cold Mess' Among His Favourite Songs of 2019, Indians Are Overjoyed

However, many have pointed out how all his songs sound the same, owing to their similar themes and emotions. All his songs have a similar feel to them and he has a distinctive style of singing, which separates him from others.

Taking a spin on that very aspect, a man has found a formula as to ‘how to sound like Prateek Kuhad’ in a hilarious video that’s cracking up people on social media.

A Facebook user named Yasir Mujtaba has surprisingly aced it and how! In the video, Yasir Mujtaba says that the first step is to choose a basic guitar progression. You then have to stretch out your words, making them sound like ‘haah, haah. The third step is to share everything that you did and make those tiny events into the lyrics of your song.

Well, you got to watch it first (Video Credit: Facebook/ Yasir Mujtaba)

The video which was shared a few days back has people in splits, with many impressed by Yasir’s talent. ‘Super funny’ and ‘hilarious’, many of the comments read.

Initially uploaded on Facebook, the video is also on YouTube now. Watch it here: