Are we even human if we don’t crave privacy for retrospect after a long day at work and while that is a rhetorical question, a ‘sad panda’ on TikTok hit us right in the feels. Staggering at work amid all the COVID-19 pandemic gloom, it is inevitable to be sucked in the vaccum of negativity and looks like this panda is no different. Also Read - 'The Devil's Law': Anti-Maskers' Refuse to Wear Masks Amid COVID-19, Warn of Satanism-Deaths in THIS Hilarious Video | WATCH

A TikTok user named Olga recently shared a video of a person dressed in the panda suit and aimlessly strolling down the street, just like we would after a long or God forbid, bad day at work. Despite the multicoloured swings lighting up the street at night and the chirpy kids walking past it, the sad panda shows no excitement as it put one foot before the other. Also Read - 'Goosebumps!' Kesari Star Akshay Kumar Lauds Delhi Police Constable's Viral Video of 'Teri Mitti' Rendition

The video was captioned, “my sister took this video a while ago and I WILL NEVER GET OVER IT HEHEKSHDJD this panda was going thru some serious shit #fyp #foryou #foryoupage (sic).” Setting netizens relating, the sad panda grabbed over 12.9 million views on TikTok while still going strong. Also Read - TikToker Matching Steps With Grandma is The Cutest Thing You Should Begin Your Weekend With! WATCH

Check out video here:

The video made its way to other social media platforms and was enough to turn netizens emotional. While one user tweeted, “so i cried at a sad walking panda (sic)”, another shared, “whatever this panda is going through i felt it (sic)” and yet another wrote, “its 7:10am and im still not sleepy and this random panda is making me sad now (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction here:

so i cried at a sad walking panda pic.twitter.com/AmnV4jHj4p — emma⁷ (@SASSYK00) June 26, 2020

whatever this panda is going through i felt it pic.twitter.com/VQYXAo2O9T — (@sibtaiiin) June 22, 2020

its 7:10am and im still not sleepy and this random panda is making me sad now pic.twitter.com/5wpRI8RL8x — IS stuDYING (@warlvr) June 22, 2020

Don’t we just feel like hugging that adorable panda and putting a smile on its face?