WATCH: Passenger tries dangerous trick to charge mobile phone in moving train, sparks safety outrage; viral video inside

A general coach passenger attempts a dangerous trick to charge a mobile phone in a moving train. Watch the viral video here.

Indian Railways is known to be the lifeline of our country. Every year, lakhs of people travel from one place to another with ease and comfort. Throughout the journey, Indian Railways provides ample facilities either through improved infrastructure or comfortable seating arrangements. towels, and dining options. You can also find charging points near your seat, so your entertainment system can never run out of battery. However, some individuals often forget the decorum of civic sense and damage public property. One such video is circulating on social media platforms where a man can be seen.

What is this viral video all about?

The circulating video is said to be of a general coach, which could be seen filled with passengers. In the short clip, a man sitting on the upper berth hangs his dirty shoes on the luggage hook. Soon, he takes such a step that shocks everyone. This act of his could also risk several passengers’ lives.

The man can be seen taking an exposed wire into a coach switchboard to charge his mobile phone. Nalanda Index, a user on X platform, shared the clip and wrote, “This shocking video from a general coach of Indian Railways exposes sheer stupidity and zero civic sense. A reckless passenger not only used the luggage rack to hang his shoes, but also fixed an extension wire with the plug end left completely exposed. In a packed coach carrying hundreds of people, this isn’t just careless it’s outright dangerous.”

What measure was the man taking to charge his mobile phone in a moving train?

“One spark, one accidental touch, and lives could be at risk. How can someone be so unbelievably irresponsible? Public transport is not your private playground. When your stupidity endangers hundreds of innocent passengers, it stops being “carelessness” and becomes a serious threat. This kind of behavior deserves strict action before it turns into tragedy,” the post further reads.

A reckless passenger not only used the luggage rack to hang his shoes, but also fixed an extension wire with the plug end left completely exposed. In a packed coach carrying… pic.twitter.com/ygqHxMQaX6 — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) February 19, 2026

While sitting on the upper berth of the general coach, the man could be seen inserting an exposed electrical wire into the train’s switchboard in order to charge the phone. While stopping the man from plugging in his phone, one passenger said, “Kisi ki jaan loge? Yeh aap sahi kar rahe ho.” The sensible passenger urged the man to remove the exposed wire and plug in his charger properly.

He added, “Aise nanga taar lagaa diye ho switchboard mein, gaadi chal rahi hai. Thodi si laaparwahi saikron jaan le legi. Aisa nahi karna hai(You’ve plugged bare wires into the switchboard while the car is running. A little carelessness could cost hundreds of lives. Don’t do this.)

Till now, the viral video has received over 34.8k views, 122 retweets, and 401 likes. One user wrote, “I’ve noticed that some people travel with electric kettles & use them on trains. Train power sockets are for charging low wattage devices like phones & laptops. High wattage appliances like electric kettles can damage the coach’s electrical wiring & can create a serious fire risk.” “Needs to be more vigilant on General Coaches every time. Take this as a lesson,” another user added.

