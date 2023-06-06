Home

Viral

Watch: Truck Carrying Beer Overturns In Andhra Pradesh, Locals Rush To Grab Bottles

In a video, posted by the news agency PTI, people can be seen grabbing not one but many beer bottles as they could and walking away with them.

Truck Carrying Beer Overturns in Andhra Pradesh

The locals in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district got an expected gift on Tuesday when a truck carrying around 200 cartons of beer overturned. Soon after the incident, the locals were seen running to the accident site and grabbing the beer bottles lying on the road.

Watch

VIDEO | A vehicle carrying 200 cartons of beer overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli on Tuesday, following which people rushed to grab the beer bottles. pic.twitter.com/nIYHQCF9U8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2023

