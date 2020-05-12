Washington: Dramatic scenes were witnessed on Monday after US President Donald Trump abruptly halted a press conference and stormed out after a heated exchange with an Asian-American reporter. Also Read - 'Absolute Chaotic Disaster': In Leaked Audio, Obama Chides Trump For His Handling of COVID-19 Crisis
POTUS apparently lost his cool after CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked him why he continued to insist that the US was doing better than other countries when it came to testing for Covid-19.
A miffed Trump replied, “They’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, OK?”
As he proceeded to address another reporter, Jiang asked him, “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?” Trump then claimed it was an open comment for “anybody who would ask a nasty question like that.”
Notably, Jiang, who was born in China’s Xiamen immigrated to the U.S. when she was 2 years old.
He further refused to take a query from another White House reporter. Watch how the conversation unfolded further:
Post this encounter, many came in support of Jiang and trended #StandWithWeijiaJiang on Twitter while calling out Trump’s ‘sexist and racist’ attitude with the hashtag #TrumpMeltdown.
Many politicians also condemned his behaviour, with Bernie Sanders saying that Trump “is a coward who tears down others to make himself feel powerful.”
Here are other reactions:
Some also compared him to former President Barack Obama and former Vice president Joe Biden:
Many also noted how he always has been hostile to female reporters.
An article by the New York Times had also written about how Trump’s line of defense against the virus is an attack and almost every time, it is a woman on the receiving end of his wrath.
