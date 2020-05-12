Washington: Dramatic scenes were witnessed on Monday after US President Donald Trump abruptly halted a press conference and stormed out after a heated exchange with an Asian-American reporter. Also Read - 'Absolute Chaotic Disaster': In Leaked Audio, Obama Chides Trump For His Handling of COVID-19 Crisis

POTUS apparently lost his cool after CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked him why he continued to insist that the US was doing better than other countries when it came to testing for Covid-19.

A miffed Trump replied, “They’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, OK?”

As he proceeded to address another reporter, Jiang asked him, “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?” Trump then claimed it was an open comment for “anybody who would ask a nasty question like that.”

Notably, Jiang, who was born in China’s Xiamen immigrated to the U.S. when she was 2 years old.

He further refused to take a query from another White House reporter. Watch how the conversation unfolded further:

Once again, @weijia pushes back on @realDonaldTrump’s bullshit + racism. Weijia, you are on the best reporters in the business. We salute you! Watch Donald’s meltdown at the #TrumpPressConference. pic.twitter.com/fT158pYoEJ — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) May 11, 2020

Post this encounter, many came in support of Jiang and trended #StandWithWeijiaJiang on Twitter while calling out Trump’s ‘sexist and racist’ attitude with the hashtag #TrumpMeltdown.

Many politicians also condemned his behaviour, with Bernie Sanders saying that Trump “is a coward who tears down others to make himself feel powerful.”

Here are other reactions:

Despite the sexist and racist #TrumpMeltdown, CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang didn’t back down and demanded honesty from Donald Trump. RETWEET if you stand with @weijia and journalists everywhere as they hold the Trump Administration accountable!#TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/dt5MsaJfUO — Protect Robert Mueller ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) May 11, 2020

Today at trumps press conference he acted like a big baby. The 2

Women got to him and he left his own press briefing. #TrumpMeltdown — Brenda gremli🆘 (@BrendaGremli) May 12, 2020

If there's a virus that causes delusions of grandeur, amplifies stupidity/bigotry/xenophobia, & all things bad is manifested in human form, it'll look like @realDonaldTrump It wasn't nasty from @weijia the president was caught diverting the narrative#StandWithWeijiaJiang — Damien 😷 #JustStayAtHome 🟩🟨 (@damien_thl) May 12, 2020

#StandWithWeijiaJiang a very brave woman! Another dent on Trump's ego! Trump's lack of empathy for over 80k Americans is hard to understand but blame those who voted for a failed real estate agent that's if ever see his tax returns! Again well played Weijia Jiang!!! — Mike Charnley (@charnley_mike) May 12, 2020

Some also compared him to former President Barack Obama and former Vice president Joe Biden:

You know who took the heat, kept his cool, and NEVER stormed off stage like a big cry baby? Barack Obama. #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/2bSvv6J31J — Mr Texas (@RGVCritic) May 12, 2020

You know who never had a meltdown in 8 years? Barack Obama and Joe Biden.#TrumpMeltdown — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 12, 2020

Many also noted how he always has been hostile to female reporters.

An article by the New York Times had also written about how Trump’s line of defense against the virus is an attack and almost every time, it is a woman on the receiving end of his wrath.

I wish all major news organizations would agree to ONLY have their female reporters cover tRUmp's (de)pressers for a few go rounds, and really take it to the fool. I'm pretty sure it would make him lose it- BIGLY — After tRUmp-Conservatives for America (@wkpixley1) May 11, 2020

I hope the women of America see how female reporters are standing up to Trump and not taking his nonsense, his racism, his abuse. I hope women voters do just the same and toss this abuser right out the door. Of course, I hope the men will do the same, but I trust women more. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) May 12, 2020

