Gondia: A heartwarming video of forest officials rescuing two bears, who had fallen into a well in Maharashtra's Gondia, is going viral on the internet.

The video of the rescue mission was shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service who thanked these ‘frontline green warriors’ for saving the bears, who had accidentally fallen in the well.

Nanda captioned it as, “Amidst the two gloomy news of Corona and Amphan we are navigating here, this cheered my heart. Officials and staff from Salekasa Range, Gondia, Maharashtra, rescued two bears that had fallen in wells. All gratitude to these frontline green warriors.”

The video clip shows the bears climbing up the well through the ladders that were lowered inside.

Amidst the two gloomy news of Corona & Amphan we are navigating here, this cheered my heart. Officials and staff from Salekasa Range, Gondia, Maharashtra rescued two bears that had fallen in wells. All gratitude to these frontline green warriors🙏 pic.twitter.com/MSasvjFYUj — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 20, 2020

The video has now gone viral with netizens applauding the officials for rescuing the poor creatures whereas others demanded these dangerous wells be covered, for the safety of both humans and animals.

One user wrote, ”The bear helps himself up. Beautiful sight. Thanks to the frontline warriors to help these bears.”

The bear helps himself up. Beautiful sight.

Thanks to the frontline warriors to help these bears. — AtharvSujata (@Tany98761) May 20, 2020

Bless their hearts, very kind of them to carry out this rescue operation amidst all the chaos. — Anu Singh (@eagerbeaverAnu) May 20, 2020

Yep, they happen continuously and surprising why they have not covered these wells in these villages adjoining forest areas — Arrowhead 🏹🇮🇳 (@TigerKing28) May 20, 2020

Please cover these wells, they are dangerous for animals and humans — shikha (@panghal_shikha) May 20, 2020

Glad and god bless those rescuers. Still every single time the wells are always open and many such incidents do happen 😌 — Arrowhead 🏹🇮🇳 (@TigerKing28) May 20, 2020

