If the recent news happenings have left you sad and gloomy, here's a video that will leave you smiling and drive away those blues! Impressing netizens with their infectious energy, a video of two elderly women dancing to the tunes of Asha Bhosle's hit 1971 song 'Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja', has gone viral on social media.

The 15-second video shows two women dressed up in sarees, dancing to their heart’s content, without a care in the world. A Twitter user called Pathan Ka Baccha shared the video and captioned it as ‘This is so cute’.

Watch it here:

This is so cute☺️ pic.twitter.com/xDslL51Ob0 — Pathan ka Baccha (@peechetodekho) August 29, 2020

The video which has garnered more than 37,000 views is still going strong, giving netizens the much-needed dose of joy and innocence.

“Dil toh baccha hain ji,” a user wrote in the comments section. Check out other reactions:

So cute. This is how one should enjoy life — Pankaj Kumar Saraogi (@PankajK69250388) August 30, 2020

I am sure in her age she could have given a tough time to Helen, with due respect. — AYDIAV (@AYDIAVV) August 30, 2020

Wow

Dil khush hogaya 👌 — Gujjar (@Rowwwdyyy) August 29, 2020

I know it’s the cutest thing I saw in a long time. — Pathan ka Baccha (@peechetodekho) August 30, 2020

The hit song ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’ was composed by RD Burman featuring Helen. The dance number is from the film Caravan starring Jeetendra and Asha Parekh in the lead roles.

In a similar adorable event, a granny from Kolkata recently celebrated her 93rd birthday and set the internet on fire with her adorable dance moves. The elderly woman was seen dancing to the tunes of popular Bollywood song ‘Aankh Maare’ as the rest of the family cheered her!