WATCH: Two Fearless On-Duty Female Cops Fight Armed Bank Robbers In Bihar’s Vaishali, Video Viral

The women cops overpowered the criminals and not only saved their weapons but also prevented the robbery. As a large number of locals assembled at the place, the robbers fled the spot.

Viral Video: Two on-duty women police personnel foiled a bank robbery in Bihar’s Vaishali district by fighting three robbers. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras. Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari were guarding the Gramin Bank in Sendhuari block when three robbers arrived on two bikes. They entered the bank and tried to snatch the rifles of the women constables with an intention to rob the bank.

On being asked to show their documents, one of the men drew a pistol, but both Juhi and Shanti leapt to their feet and challenged them. The women cops then overpowered the criminals and not only saved their weapons but also prevented the robbery. As a large number of locals assembled at the place, the robbers fled the spot.

The Gallant act of two lady constables of Bihar Police is laudable. Their bravery thwarted an attempt of Bank Robbery in Vaishali.#Bihar_Police_Action_against_Criminal pic.twitter.com/4Do0pQOPAp — Bihar Police (@bihar_police) January 18, 2023

“I asked if all three had work in the bank, and they said yes. I asked them to show the passbook and that’s when they pulled out a gun,” Juhi was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Following the incident, top officials of Vaishali reached the bank and appreciated the brave efforts of the cops.

Om Prakash, the SDPO of Vaishali (Sadar) said, “We are appreciating the brave efforts of our cops and recommended for the reward. The identification of the accused is on. They will be put behind bars soon.”