‘You Real?’: Watch Underwater Creature Hunts Crab, Reminds Internet Of Venom

Viral Video: A video of a sea creature has gone viral on the internet, leaving viewers baffled. Most of the netizens started comparing the sea creature with the black goo spotted in the clip devouring a crab.

The image shows a black underwater creature eating a crab. | Photo: Twitter @OTerrifying

The Video Is Viral On The Internet: Our world is full of amazing creatures, and whenever the thought of ‘there’s nothing new on this planet’ crosses our minds, Mother Nature always surprises us with new living beings. The underwater world is an entirely new planet on Earth that has not been fully explored. It is full of species that we have never seen before, and at some point in time, we get amazed by spotting some unknown creatures that come to the sea’s surface.

In a similar vein, a video of a sea creature has gone viral on the internet, leaving viewers baffled. Most of the netizens started comparing the sea creature with the black goo, spotted in the clip devouring a crab. This video is sure to leave you with a creepy sensation. Netizens couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Venom, the anti-hero from the Spider-Man franchise, due to its uncanny resemblance to the black liquid-like form.

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named @oddilyterrefying with the caption “Can anyone explain what this is?

What Does This Video Show?

The video shows a black goo-like structure near a crab, and as the crab attempts to escape, the creature seizes it. As the video progresses, the black goo-like creature completely engulfs and devours the crab.

Watch The Video Here

Can anyone explain what this is? pic.twitter.com/arbeBBIJ01 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) June 24, 2023

The video isn’t recent; it was originally posted on YouTube in 2021 by an individual named Kurt Cabahug in the Philippines. However, it has resurfaced on Twitter in June and is once again causing a buzz. The caption accompanying the clip asks, “Can anyone explain what this is?”

Ever since the video was shared on Twitter, it has gone insanely viral. To date, it has garnered over 32 million views, and the view count continues to rise. Moreover, the clip has sparked numerous comments, with many users drawing comparisons between the creature in the video and Venom.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“That’s venom,” wrote a Twitter user.

“This is called ‘venom’ and it’s from Spider-Man. It’s not good,” the second user said.

“Beautiful yet terrifying,” A third posted.

“It’s the dark version of Flubber.” The fourth commented.

“Furries are gonna have a field day with this,” another user said.

“That looks like a black marine flatworm. They are really cool looking swimming through the water, but also kind of look like Venom is trying to take over,” another user said.

“Venom you real??,” said a Titter user.

“Lmfao guys u make me so much laugh today,” commented a Twitter user.

