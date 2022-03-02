Russia Ukraine War: As Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine return home through special flights arranged as part of Operation Ganga, several Union Ministers were on Wednesday seen welcoming them on their arrival. Some were also seen raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Long live mother India)” and “Vande Mataram (Praise to the motherland)”.Also Read - Viral Video: Man's Amazing Magic Trick With Sachet of Sugar Will Blow Your Mind | Watch

Similarly, Union minister Smriti Irani was seen welcoming the students inside an IndiGo airlines aircraft in four different regional languages. In the video, shared by news agancy ANI, the minister can be heard speaking in Malayalam, Bengali, Gujaratu and Marathi.

"Welcome back home! Your families are waiting with bated breath. So I won't take much time. we are grateful that our preayers have been heard. You have shown exemplary courage in the most challenging of times. Let's thank the flight crew as well," the minister said amid cheers from the passengers. "Bharat Mata ki Jai," Smriti Irani chanted.

The Centre has launched Operation Ganga to rescue Indians from Ukraine which came under a full-blown attack from Russia.

The ninth flight of Operation Ganga carrying 218 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine reached the national capital from Bucharest on Tuesday.

The evacuation flight is part of the Indian government’s mission to bring back its nationals from the war-torn Ukraine in the aftermath of Russia’s offensive in the east European nation.

As Ukraine has shut its airspace due to the conflict with Russia, India is currently evacuating its nationals by moving them via land routes to the east European country’s neighbours, namely Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, and then flying them out from there.