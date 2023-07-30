Watch: UP Man Drenches Bike With Petrol In Viral Video, 3 Held

Home

The prime accused can be seen filling up his two-wheeler’s fuel tank to the brim at a fuel station in Amroha and then soaks the bike with petrol as his friends capture the act on their mobile phone camera.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: An Uttar Pradesh man and two of his friends were arrested by the police after a video showed him dousing his motorcycle with petrol at a fuel pump in the state’s Amroha district. Police took cognizance of the incident after the clip went viral on social media sites on July 28 (Friday).

In viral video, the prime accused can be seen filling up his two-wheeler’s fuel tank to the brim at a fuel station in Amroha and then soaks the bike with petrol as his friends capture the act on their mobile phone camera, apparently to shoot an Instagram Reel.

Following the incident, the Amroha Police said they took immediate action against the miscreants for this hazardous act and arrested all three accused within a short span of time after the incident.

“Taking immediate cognizance of the video related to pouring petrol on the petrol pump in a dangerous way and driving the petrol pump by sitting on the mudguard, the charges were registered by @amrohapolice, 03 accused driver and companion and the petrol pump salesman were arrested and the bullet was seized. .#UPPolice,” Amroha Police tweeted in Hindi.

Bike set ablaze at Bhopal petrol pump

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported last from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal in May this year wherein three persons set afire a motorcycle at a petrol pump.

As per reports at the time, three bike-borne men arrived at a petrol pump in Bhopal where one of them allegedly ignited a lighter resulting in petrol nozzle as well as the two-wheeler catching fire. The blaze soon engulfed the entire station; however, alert employees averted a major disaster as they managed to douse the flames using sand buckets.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the fuel station and the video quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Police said the incident happened at the Renuka Petrol Pump in Spring Valley Colony, Katara Hills. Giving details, the fuel station’s manager Kripashankar Dwivedi said that on three-bike borne men arrived at the station on intervening night of May 25 at around 12:15 am.

He said the men asked the pump attendant to fill the bike’s fuel tank and when the attendant started to fill the tank, one of the men fired up a lighter and set fire to the nozzle. The flames engulfed the bike and started to spread, however, the pump employees managed to douse the flames using sand buckets and fire extinguishers.

The manager said the employees grabbed hold of one of the men, later identified as Vijay Singh, and handed him over to the police, while the other two managed to flee the scene.

