By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: US Envoy Dances To ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ At Diwali Party In Delhi
US envoy Eric Garcetti danced to Bollywood’s popular 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' song at a Diwali party in Delhi.
US Envoy Grooved To ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ Song: US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, was seen grooving to famous Bollywood song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ during the Diwali celebrations at the US embassy in the national capital. Garcetti looked dapper in a blue kurta and a pair of shades. The iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ Song was performed by Shahrukh Khan in the 1998 movie ‘Dil Se’.
Trending Now
Watch Here
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.