New Delhi: A nurse from the United States, who was one of the first health care workers to be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine fainted while on live TV after getting the vaccine and answering questions about how safe it is. The nurse, Tiffany Dover, was addressing a press conference when she lifted her hand to her head, apologized, said she was feeling dizzy and passed out.

While addressing a press conference at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the nurse could be heard saying, "All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so, therefore, you know, my team will be getting the first chances to get the vaccine."

Just seconds later while speaking she raised her hand to her head and said, "Sorry, I'm feeling really dizzy". And, as she tried to walk away, she fainted while the cameras for the live TV were still on as doctors catch her and lower her to the ground.

According to a report in AP, Tiffany Dover later explained to reporters that she has a condition that sometimes causes her to faint when she feels pain. She said, “It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone.”

“It’s common for me. I feel fine now, ” Dover added.

However, the video of the nurse fainting during a live interview became viral and was widely circulated over social media as netizens expressed apprehensions over getting the vaccine shot.

Dr. Jesse Tucker, medical director of critical care medicine at the hospital, told that vaccines can cause that reaction in some people. “It is a reaction that can happen very frequently with any vaccine or shot,” he said. “No reason to suspect that’s due to the vaccine whatsoever.”

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has received reports of people fainting after nearly all vaccines, and scientists believe it is due to pain or anxiety associated with the vaccination process, added the AP report.

