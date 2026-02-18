Home

Watch- Vada pav girl’s husband Yugam Gera admits cheating on wife Chandrika Dixit, says ‘Meri toh…’

A video featuring Yugam Gera making a candid statement about his marriage to Chandrika Dixit has sparked intense reactions online. The clip has triggered fresh discussions around their relationship and personal life.

Social media personality Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, is once again in the spotlight. This time, the attention is on her husband, Yugam Gera, after a new video surfaced online.

In the clip Yugam is heard saying “Meri toh galti hai mujhe pata hai” which has left viewers confused and curious. The video quickly went viral and triggered strong reactions across platforms. While the couple has been surrounded by controversy for weeks, this latest statement has added more fuel to the ongoing drama.

What did Yugam say in the viral video?

Yugam recently shared a video on Instagram announcing that his shop would remain closed for the day. In the same clip he addressed what he called Chandrika’s “mystery man.” He even joked that he is unsure whether the person is a mystery man or a mistri.

During the video, he admitted that he made a mistake, saying “Meri toh galti hai mujhe pata hai” and claimed he has already accepted his fault. However, he did not clearly confirm cheating. Instead, he challenged the other person involved to admit his own mistakes. He also said that he knows the truth behind the situation.

Check out the viral video of Yugam Gera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yugam gera (@gera__sahab)

What is the entire matter?

The issue started when Chandrika publicly accused Yugam of cheating on her. She shared alleged chats and photos claiming that he was involved with another woman. Later she even stated that he had been cheating for months and not with one but two women.

After that Chandrika posted another video with the caption “Mubarak Mubarak.” In the clip she was seen applying tilak from her sindoor onto a man’s forehead. This sparked fresh speculation about the identity of the so called mystery man. Some fans believe he could be her cousin while others think he might be someone new in her life. Neither Chandrika nor Yugam has given a clear confirmation.

The reaction of public

The online community is divided. Some viewers believe Yugam indirectly admitted to cheating while others feel he was only accepting a minor mistake. A section of users even suspects that the couple could be creating drama for attention. With no official clarification from either side speculation continues to grow.

