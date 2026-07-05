Watch: Vande Bharat cuts through heavily waterlogged Mumbai railway tracks as heavy rains lash city; Netizens react

A viral video showing a Vande Bharat train cutting through heavily waterlogged railway tracks in Mumbai has gone viral.

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Watch: Vande Bharat cuts through heavily waterlogged Mumbai railway tracks as heavy rains lash city; Netizens react(Photo Credit: X@mehtaudit_101)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for Mumbai and the Raigad district, valid for the next three hours due to heavy rainfall since Saturday night. Mumbai has recorded more than 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours in a few areas of the city. Meanwhile, a viral video has been making the rounds on social media platforms, reportedly showing the Vande Bharat Express train rushing past flooded railway lines near Kanjur Marg in Mumbai.

What does the viral video show as Vande Bharat passes through waterlogged Mumbai railway tracks?

The semi-high-speed train is seen to be travelling steadily, with water splashing out along both sides of the train. Several people have commented on the video, with many expressing shock at how amazing the video looks whilst discussing how bad the weather in Mumbai is currently due to heavy rain.

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According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD) press release, fairly widespread to Widespread rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa during July 4 to 10; Madhya Maharashtra during July 4 to July 7; Marathawada during July 4 to 5; Gujarat Region during July 4 to July 8; Saurashtra & Kutch during July 4 to 6, 2026.

A stunning video of the Vande Bharat Express cutting through heavily waterlogged railway tracks near Kanjur Marg has gone viral amid Mumbai’s relentless monsoon. Watch the dramatic moment that has everyone talking!

*VCRO*#MumbaiRains #VandeBharat #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HDNy1CA3QK — Udit Mehta (@mehtaudit_101) July 4, 2026

IMD weather

“Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra during 8th-10th July; Marathawada during 6th10th July; Gujarat Region during 9th-10th July; Saurashtra & Kutch during 7th-10th July,” IMD stated.

Due to the heavy rainfall, several places also witnessed waterlogging. The intense monsoon showers had already triggered widespread civic chaos and traffic disruptions across the city, along with a tragic casualty in the suburbs. The earlier spell of heavy rain caused multiple trees to fall across the western suburbs, blocking several key roads. The rain has also had a tragic cost this monsoon season. An 11-year-old student died, and several others were hurt when a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur during an earlier spell of heavy rain and strong winds.

A user named @mehtaudit_101 posted the video on X. “A stunning video of the Vande Bharat Express cutting through heavily waterlogged railway tracks near Kanjur Marg has gone viral amid Mumbai’s relentless monsoon. Watch the dramatic moment that has everyone talking!” reads the caption.

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How did netizens react to the viral Vande Bharat video amid Mumbai rains?

“Incredible water gushes over the bridge. Only possible in Mumbai city which has encountered 1000 mm of rain in 24 hrs !!!,” wrote a user on X. Another user wrote, “The water going up on the bridge can be fatal for vehicles. Should slow down near the bridge.” A third user added,”Request to the OP if he can make a video of more such trains. Not just VB but others passing on the same track. Would make a good video screen saver.”