Shocking visuals of a fairground ride spinning out of control and almost falling over are going viral on social media. The incident took place at National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, US. Reports said no injuries were reported and the ride was disassembled by Friday morning.Also Read - Truck Loaded With People On Top Gets Smacked by Barrier at Toll Plaza. Watch Funny Viral Video

However, Twitter and Reddit were abuzz with videos showing the scary moment when the amusement ride almost tipped over. Fortunately, the quick thinking of onlookers helped avert what could have been a major accident. Also Read - Viral Video: Himalayan Black Bear Beats the Heat With Block of Ice. Netizens Call it Too Cute

The videos show magic carpet ride at the Cherry Festival oscillating out of control, with its foundation rocking furiously and clashing with the railings. Also Read - Girl Does Hilarious Impression of Her Mom Working From Home. Viral Video Crosses 15 Million Views

Multiple people captured the scary moment on their phones. The following video has gone viral on Twitter with 4.5 million views. While another short video recorded from up close that was even scarier has over 800k views.

The footage shows the ride swaying front to back uncontrollably. It looked as if the carnival ride was about to top over backwards. But, bystanders took matters in their own hands and came together to help hold down the ride’s foundation with their weight.

A man quickly jumped on the foundation and grabbed the railing to weigh it down. Seeing him, other people rushed in and climbed on the railings and somehow managed to keep it stable, until the ride stopped.

Watch the shocking videos below:

This angle is much, much worse! Wow pic.twitter.com/2cEJK3h0ee — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2021

Twitter users praised the efforts of people who helped save those on the ride. Many users even said that people should avoid such carnvial rides. Here’s what some of the comments said:

Never get on a ride they can put up in a day — Jim Treacy (@JimmyTreacy) July 10, 2021

I love when humans come together and do ish like this. Also… Now y’all understand you take your chances with parking lot amusement parks…kinda like gas station sushi — Melissa_In_DC (@MelissaNtheEast) July 10, 2021

This guy is a leader. Be like this guy. pic.twitter.com/xrKdL1UHSF — Joe (@deadstickpro) July 10, 2021

One guy. They would have stood and watched if one guy hadn’t thought fast enough. — Expatriot (@Hexpatriot) July 10, 2021

As the proud son of a former carnival owner…don’t ride carny rides. They don’t exactly piss test the ride jocks, and my dad used to hire anyone who got in the van down by the homeless shelter. — KLH (@KevinLeeHarris3) July 10, 2021

Seeing a carnival ride about to topple over resulting in severe injury and death grabbing my phone to film the carnage wouldn’t be my first instinct. Thank goodness there were people willing to step in and help instead of just stand by and watch and record. — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@TiVo67) July 10, 2021

Look for the helpers, #MisterRogers said. They’re always nearby when things go awry. The other angles of this lshow just how dangerous the situation was and folks rushed in to help anyway. #ThatEnergy ❤️ https://t.co/WuMfAOrKtX — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 10, 2021

Seriously!!! Everyone of those people who acted with the simplest understanding that more weight was all that is needed to prevent a tragedy deserve credit. So proud of my state #PureMichigan https://t.co/38rCRTF7la — AKA – Richard (@KIXING_Richard) July 10, 2021

I still in my heart of hearts believe people are good … no matter how awful or horrible the world seems sometimes, deep down we do care about one another. Needed this. https://t.co/aXSCsoDRk9 — TheFOO (@PolitiBunny) July 10, 2021

Whoa! OMG! Thank goodness for those people who didn’t hesitate to help. https://t.co/1z93ts4vDE — JuiceCupSwanQueen (@JuiceCupSQ) July 10, 2021

wow, I walked past this to get to dinner tonight — terrifying, I’m so glad that it looks like no one was injured https://t.co/MedcTZiazQ — Erin Jean Warde (she/her) (@erinjeanwarde) July 10, 2021