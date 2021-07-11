Shocking visuals of a fairground ride spinning out of control and almost falling over are going viral on social media. The incident took place at National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, US. Reports said no injuries were reported and the ride was disassembled by Friday morning.Also Read - Truck Loaded With People On Top Gets Smacked by Barrier at Toll Plaza. Watch Funny Viral Video
However, Twitter and Reddit were abuzz with videos showing the scary moment when the amusement ride almost tipped over. Fortunately, the quick thinking of onlookers helped avert what could have been a major accident.
The videos show magic carpet ride at the Cherry Festival oscillating out of control, with its foundation rocking furiously and clashing with the railings.
Multiple people captured the scary moment on their phones. The following video has gone viral on Twitter with 4.5 million views. While another short video recorded from up close that was even scarier has over 800k views.
The footage shows the ride swaying front to back uncontrollably. It looked as if the carnival ride was about to top over backwards. But, bystanders took matters in their own hands and came together to help hold down the ride’s foundation with their weight.
A man quickly jumped on the foundation and grabbed the railing to weigh it down. Seeing him, other people rushed in and climbed on the railings and somehow managed to keep it stable, until the ride stopped.
Watch the shocking videos below:
Twitter users praised the efforts of people who helped save those on the ride. Many users even said that people should avoid such carnvial rides. Here’s what some of the comments said: