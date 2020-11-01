New Delhi: You might be aware that the orange check engine icon on your car’s dashboard is most likely to start blinking when there’s something wrong with the vehicle and we suggest you should never ignore it. And, there could be many reasons if the check engine light turns on in your vehicle, but the thing you would least expect is finding a big snake curled up under the hood. Also Read - Pet Cat Brings Home Two-Headed Snake, Leaves Florida Family in Shock

Yes, you read it right. A 10-foot long python had somehow found its way under the hood of a Ford Mustang car and was found curled up in the car’s engine compartment. Also Read - Watch: 8-Foot Long Python Found in Car in Hisar Market, Rescued by Forest Department

According to a post on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Facebook page, wildlife officials were called to remove the Burmese python from a car’s engine compartment in Dania Beach, Florida, on Thursday morning. Also Read - Agra Family Shocked After Finding Deadly Krait Snake Curled Inside Toilet at Home

The post read, “We received a call about a large python under the hood of a blue Mustang! Our officers quickly responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot invasive snake. This is a success for native wildlife since pythons prey on native birds, mammals and reptiles. Thanks to the citizen who reported the python to us. We rely on reports from the public to help us quickly respond and remove these species.”

Watch the viral video here: