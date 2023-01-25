Home

Watch: Video Of Father Dropping His Son At Railway Station Makes Netizens Emotional

Viral Video 2023: An emotional video is going viral on social media where you can see a father dropping his son off at the railway station.

Viral Video Today: It is rightly said that no love is greater than that of a father for his son. Life doesn’t come with an instruction book — that’s why we have fathers. When in trouble, no superhuman will come to your aid, except your father. That is why they are there to shield you in any situation. An emotional video is going viral on social media where you can see a father dropping his son off at the railway station.

The video depicts a father’s one such affectionate action when dropping his son off at the railway station. His sweet gestures are stealing hearts on the internet. The short clip was posted by an Instagram user named Pawan Sharma on October 28, 2022. Explaining his father’s affectionate gesture, the user wrote, “Every time when my dad comes to drop me…And he walks with me until I disappear”.

WATCH FATHER’S AFFECTIONATE GESTURE IN THIS EMOTIONAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan Sharma (@pwn.sharma)

“This is emotional every single time, ” reads the caption alongside the video. Till now, the video has received over 9.8 lakh views on Instagram. Several users have flooded the section with lovely comments. “Heart touching 💗💗,” wrote one user. “So relatable, made me miss my college days bro aaj 1 ghante wala call lagata hu paa ko,” added another user. A third user wrote, “I can feel this moment and right after i disappear, it makes me sad.” Only he knows how much he was feeling sad that time and can’t cry just because of he is a man,” added the fourth user. A fifth user expressed, “such as beautiful post, Now everyone tales the Uber ..no one to drop or pick up. The joy of looking out and seeing someone who has come to receive you is priceless! Similarly, the heavy feeling as the train chugs away from those you love.”