Watch- Video of Arijit Singh wearing slippers and carrying bag surfaces and goes viral amid retirement announcement

A throwback video of Arijit Singh in slippers carrying a bag has surfaced and gone viral, capturing fans’ hearts amid his recent retirement announcement.

Recently, news about Arijit Singh stepping away from playback singing has been the talk of the town, leaving fans curious and emotional. While the singer hasn’t revealed all the details yet, the announcement has sparked a wave of discussions across social media about his next steps and future plans in music. Amid this growing chatter, a throwback video of Arijit has surfaced, showing a very different side of the superstar.

The viral video of India’s Rockstar

In the video, Arijit Singh is seen walking down a narrow street dressed casually, wearing slippers and carrying a bag. He places the bag on his scooter, starts it, and drives off. Shot in his hometown of Murshidabad, the clip perfectly captures his grounded lifestyle and simplicity despite his massive fame. Fans have been praising his humble demeanor, with many amazed that the legendary singer continues to live such a normal life away from the glitz of the industry.

Arijit Singh is more Bengali than most of the Bengalis out there pic.twitter.com/H7Y4oanPvF — (@abasu4ever) May 24, 2023

The retirement announcement of Arijit Singh

On January 27, Arijit Singh took to Instagram to announce that he is stepping away from playback singing and will not be taking new assignments. Expressing gratitude to his fans, he wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” He added that he will complete pending commitments and continue making music independently, ensuring his fans will still enjoy his voice in upcoming releases.

The legendary career of Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh has delivered countless hits, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Raabta, Hawayein, Darkhaast and Gehra Hua from his latest sensation, Dhurandhar. From his reality show beginnings on Indian Idol to becoming one of India’s most beloved and highest-paid playback singers, his journey has been extraordinary. His voice, emotional depth, and humility have made him a cherished figure in Indian music.

