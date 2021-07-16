New Delhi: A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on top of Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi today.Also Read - Toxic Foam Scatters Over Bridge in Madurai's Sellur | Watch Video

According to experts, the reason behind the 'toxic' foam was high phosphate content following the discharge of toxic industrial pollutants including detergents into the river.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of toxic foam floats on the surface of river Yamuna. Visuals from Kalindi Kunj area this morning. pic.twitter.com/pPb91BgTjO — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Toxic foam over Yamuna River made global headlines when in 2019 pictures of devotees of Chhat Pooja could be seen standing in waist-deep toxic froth in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj.

Experts when asked about the particular episode of the surge in toxic level, stated that the it was a common thing in the Yamuna but increased in the last five to six years.

The Delhi government has recently sketched out a nine-point action plan to minimise frothing in the Yamuna River that is happening due to the discharge of untreated sewage in the river.

(With ANI inputs)