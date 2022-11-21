Watch Video: Two Powerful Volcanoes Erupt Simultaneously in Russia’s Far East

The sudden new activity followed a strong earthquake on Saturday.

Photo of Shiveluch Volcano in Kamchatka Russia via Twitter

Moscow: Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way.

The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.

The sudden new activity followed a strong earthquake on Saturday, news reports said.

📍#Kamchatka #Volcano pic.twitter.com/B8mPi0IHkz — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) November 20, 2022

The Russian Academy of Sciences’ vulcanology institute said that at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which at 4,754 meters (nearly 16,000 feet) is Eurasia’s tallest active volcano, as many as 10 explosions an hour were being recorded.

Lava flows and ash emissions also are coming from the Shiveluch volcano, the institute said.

‼️🇷🇺 Two volcanoes woke up simultaneously in Kamchatka: Klyuchevskiy and Shiveluch – #Russia The Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka has become extremely active, which indicates preparations for a powerful eruption. pic.twitter.com/Sce1iSixH5 — Maimunka News (@MaimunkaNews) November 20, 2022

Kamchatka is sparsely populated. The town of Klyuchi, with about 5,000 people, lies between the two volcanoes, 30-50 kilometers (20-30 miles) from each.

The volcanoes are about 450 kilometers (270 miles) from the peninsula’s only major city, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

(With inputs from Associated Press)