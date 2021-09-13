Patna: As the process for the upcoming Bihar Panchayat polls kicked in, a candidate from Katihar district’s Rampur panchayat arrived to file his nomination on a buffalo on Sunday. The candidate, Azad Alam said, “I’m a cattleman, I came here on a buffalo because I can’t afford petrol or diesel.” A video of Alam riding a buffalo as his supporters and villagers walked along is now going viral on social media. The video has been shared by news agency ANI.Also Read - Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Distributing Money to Villagers Ahead of Polls. Watch

The panchayat polls in Bihar will be held in a total of 11 phases, the first phase of voting will be held on September 24 while the last phase of voting will be held on December 12. The 28 flood-affected districts will go for election from the second phase i.e from September 29. Counting of votes will be done two days after the voting in each phase.

Candidates can file nominations for the post of mukhiya, sarpanch, ward member, panch, panchayat committee member, and district council member from August 25 to August 31, between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Around 10 lakh candidates are expected to try their luck for 259,260 posts under these categories in the elections.

The total number of rural voters is 6.38 crores while the total number of male voters is 3.35 crore and the total number of female voters is 3.03 crore and other voters are 2471. The total number of election booths is 1,13, 891.