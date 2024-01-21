Home

WATCH: Five-Storey House Comes Crumbling Down On Road In Himachal Village

A five-storied house collapsed and came crashing down onto the road below in Dhami area of Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla on Saturday.

Shimla House Collapse: In a shocking incident, a five-storey house came crashing down onto the road after it collapsed in a village of Dhami area of Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla on Saturday. According to officials, the five-storied building collapsed, along with its attic, and came crumbling down onto the main road, bringing traffic to a halt on the stretch.

Visuals of the incident which have gone viral on social media platforms showed the house, which was located on the side of a small hill, collapsing and crumbling into rubble as it crashes down onto the road.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#HimachalPradesh: 5 storey building collapsed in Shimla. Some students of Law University Ghandal used to live in this building, but they were made to vacate the building when a crack appeared a week ago. pic.twitter.com/lw21TS32qQ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 20, 2024

The incident took place at around 12 PM on Saturday on National Highway 205 in Marahwag village near the Dhami Government Degree College, officials said, adding that the road leading to the college was damaged in the house collapse.

Luckily, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident as all the residents were evacuated in advance and the electric connections of the building were disconnected, the officials said.

Reports said the five-storey building had been rented out by a group of law college students who were residing there. Officials had asked them to vacate the premises a week ago after the building developed cracks, they said.

“The incident took place around 12 pm at 16 Mile in Marahwag village. The house, owned by one Raj Kumar, was sinking and the base columns of the building had developed cracks,” they added.

Anticipating its collapse, the building was vacated in advance to prevent loss of life and property, they said.

The road leading to the Government Degree College at Dhami here got partially damaged due to the building collapse, leading to disruption in traffic movement, the officials said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (Rural) Nishant said the building collapsed due to an excavation work in the hilly area above this house.

He added that one Dinesh Kumar is constructing his house in the area above the collapsed building.

(With PTI inputs)

