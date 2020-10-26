In a bid to come up with new fashion trends, influencers and make-up artists routinely come up with innovative and creative hacks, which prove to be extremely useful. Also Read - Daylight Robbery: Thief Snatches Argentinian Reporter's Phone While He Was Preparing For Live Broadcast | Watch

However, in one such fashion fail, a woman named Briana Christianson went one step further and applied mehendi on her lips as a 'lip stain'. On Sunday, Christianson uploaded a video on TikTok in which she is seen applying mehndi with a brush on her lips. After she lets it dry for an hour, she peels the henna cover and proudly flaunts the orange henna tinge on her lips!

Check out her video:

Reacting to the experiment, netizens have expressed shock and disgust and pointed out how store-bought henna is not 100% organic and contain chemicals. Others warned how lips would turn black as the colour intensifies and then eventually come off in patches.

Many also said that it’s bizarre to apply mehndi anywhere other than our hands, feet, and hair.

One user wrote, ”Btw there’s difference between Cultural appreciation and appropriation. We wear Henna/Mehndi on our Hand and leg on different occasions with Artistic design. If others wear it properly it’s totally fine. But Henna is DEFINITELY not for using on lips . At least wear it properly.”

Btw there's difference between Cultural appreciation and appropriation.

We wear Henna/Mehndi on our Hand and leg on different occasions with Artistic design. If others wear it properly it's totally fine. But Henna is DEFINITELY not for using on lips . Atleast wear it properly — Wafa❯❯❯❯ (@weekendforwafa) October 25, 2020

IDKKK THEY’RE TRYING TO FIND A NEW TREND EW — ash. skz lomls (@skzologic) October 25, 2020

Literally what's wrong with white people? pic.twitter.com/mFxHIGdGMJ — 🎀 𝐹𝓊𝒸𝓀 𝐵♡𝓎𝓈 🎀 ‘𝕊𝕠𝕝𝕠’⁹⁶ 🌹 (@RubiesJendeuk) October 25, 2020

It’s not even natural henna that’s 100x worse.. — ash. skz lomls (@skzologic) October 25, 2020

I CAN’T FCKING BREATHE GOOD LUCK TO REMOVE IT NOW LMAOO — ash. skz lomls (@skzologic) October 25, 2020

THIS IS SO WRONG 😭😭😭 — sky♕︎ (@SKYSTRAY2) October 25, 2020

HENNA CAUSES DAMAGE TO THE LIPS THERE ARE TOXIC CHEMICALS OMG😭 https://t.co/Ok3972uwtw — sherry⁷ً ♡'s judy & liliana (@rosieskoos) October 25, 2020

One thing is being creative another is going crazy in the lockdown it's definitely the second one here — ⟭⟬ 🐳 ᴮᴱOT ⁷🐋⟬⟭ (@BorahaeeS) October 25, 2020

Damn first they colonised yoga and now henna? I hate it here https://t.co/fCpp5cjZ01 — briar⁷❍ (@0rbitches) October 25, 2020

Petition to take henna back from whites… Also someone tell didi.. her lips would be low-key black by the next day..henna gets darker after 6-7 hours https://t.co/4r7JMkXUU5 — one step away⁷✜ (@jin_dionysus) October 25, 2020

Would you ever try something like this? We hope not!