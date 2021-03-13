New Delhi: How far will you go to get that perfect picture, and at what cost? A newer trend has captured couples around the world making them pose with pets or exotic animals even if it means risking their life or that of their ‘prop’ furball. So when a bride and groom posed for their wedding photoshoot with a lion cub, a sedated one, it was sure to get some backlash. Also Read - Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Into Panic Mode as UAE Demands Return of $ 1 Billion Loan

Video and images went viral of a recent wedding photoshoot of a couple in Lahore, Pakistan after they used a tranquilised lion cub as a prop for their event. The stills and videos were shared by Studio Afzl, a bridal photography and events studio that has an online reach of nearly 120,000 followers on Instagram.

The posts, now deleted from the official handle, was shared with the hashtag #SherdiRani (Lioness Queen). The posts received massive backlash from animal rights activists around the world after it was found to be a case of animal cruelty.

Screenshots were taken and the video went viral on social media platforms before it could be taken down, prompting public outrage. A Pakistan NGO called ‘Save The Wild’ called out the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department (Pakistan) asking how it permitted such a photoshoot.

“@PunjabWildlife does your permit allow for a lion cub to be rented out for ceremonies?Look at this poor cub sedated and being used as a prop.This studio is in Lahore where this cub is being kept.Rescue him please,” the NGO wrote.

Watch viral video:

@PunjabWildlife does your permit allow for a lion cub to be rented out for ceremonies?Look at this poor cub sedated and being used as a prop.This studio is in Lahore where this cub is being kept.Rescue him please pic.twitter.com/fMcqZnoRMd — save the wild (@wildpakistan) March 7, 2021

Eventually, animal rights activists and other NGOs around the world also shared the video and clips. JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter shared a picture from the photoshoot on their Instagram handle seeking legal action against the studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jfk Animal Rescue And Shelter (@jfkanimalrescueandshelter)

Others also reacted:

I AM SO ANGRY AFTER SEEING THAT VIDEO OF A WEDDING PHOTOSHOOT WITH A SEDATED LION CUB USED AS A PROP.

People with all the money (and education) in the world but no commom sense or even a little bit of heart, for that matter. Why is our bit of the world like this. WHYYYY — Mahreen (@mahreen_k) March 7, 2021

A beautiful looking couple and sedated, miserable lion cub suffering their photoshoot. Not sure why they had todo this. Studio owner's idea? cc: @CMPunjabPK @PunjabWildlife https://t.co/yVnMQJZypA — Shahzad Ahmad (@sirkup) March 8, 2021