WATCH: Kicks, Punches, And Slaps Galore As Brawl Erupts Between Councillors At Meerut Meet

An all-out brawl broke out between BJP, BSP, and SP councillors and their supporters at the Meerut Nagar Nigam board meeting on Saturday.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Meerut News: Councillors from rival political parties came to blows after heated exchange between them erupted into an all-out brawl at the Meerut Nagar Nigam board meeting on Saturday. Videos of the incident which have gone viral on social media platforms showed the councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party raining down kicks, punches and slaps at each other as cops and others attempt to break up the fight.

One of the videos shows chaotic scenes at the meeting venue with councillors and their supporters assaulting each other as policemen and council members try to intervene and separate them.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

At board meeting in Nagar Nigam, Meerut UP. pic.twitter.com/X343Hs5OC3 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 30, 2023

Another purported video showed BJP MLC Dharmendra Bhardwaj allegedly assaulting a BSP councillor as the scuffle spilled outside.

ये मीटिंग के नाम पर आजकल मारपीट क्यों होने लग रहा ? मेरठ नगर निगम बोर्ड बैठक में बवाल, मार खा रहा युवक BSP पार्षद है.और थप्पड़ों की बरसात करने वाले बीजेपी नेता और MLC धर्मेंद्र भारद्वाज हैं. सब कुछ पुलिस की मौजूदगी में हो रहा है pic.twitter.com/D7Jc7dMOM1 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 30, 2023

According to reports, a heated exchange erupted between the rival councillors at the meeting after BJP councillor Rekha Singh’s remarks on house tax which was opposed by SP and BSP councillors. The argument soon escalated into a full-blown brawl.

The councillors were later taken away by the police after they intervened in the scuffle.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dr Somendra Tomar and Meerut Mayor Harikant Ahluwalia said an investigation has been launched to investigate the circumstances under which the brawl took place and action will be taken against the perpetrators based on the evidence found in the video footage.

BJP MLC Dharmendra Bhardwaj has accused BSP councilor Ashish Chaudhary of misbehaving with him which led to the fight spilling outside. SP councilor Kirti Ghopla came out in support of Chaudhary and intervened.

Amidst the chaos, the BJP workers and SP BSP councilors came outside where Ashish and Kirti were chased and beaten up by the saffron party workers.

Cops present on the spot somehow pacified both parties and broke up the fight. Later SP and BSP councilors and BJP workers reached Dehligate police station to register separate complaints, accusing each other of instigating the fight.

On receiving information about the fight, SP MLA from Sardhana Atul Pradhan also arrived at the police station.

