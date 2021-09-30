Mumbai: An elderly woman was attacked by a leopard in Goregaon’s Aarey Milk Colony right at the doorstep of her home on Wednesday evening around 7:45 pm. The 60-year-old woman, Nirmaladevi Rambadan Singh was sitting at the doorstep of her shanty when the leopard attacked her from the back. A CCTV camera installed in the area recorded the incident and the video has gone viral now. The woman was provided medical assistance, the police official added.Also Read - Leopard Cub Spotted Walking in Mumbai's Aarey Forest Amid Rain, Rescued & Wrapped in Blanket | Watch

As the leopard pounced upon her, Nirmaladevi somehow managed to fend the animal off with her walking stick. The video shows how she defended herself with the walking stick and seeing other members of her family rushing to help, the leopard fled the spot.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A woman barely survived an attack by a leopard in Goregaon area yesterday. The woman has been hospitalised with minor injuries. (Visuals from CCTV footage of the incident) pic.twitter.com/c1Yx1xQNV8 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

As per reports, the woman suffered scratch marks on her face, elbow, arm, back, and leg. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital for minor injuries.

This was the third incident of leopard attack in the area — which borders on the Sanjay Gandhi National Park — in a week, said an official. Earlier on Sunday, a four-year-old boy was rescued by the locals when a leopard tried to drag him away from near his house. Before that a three-year-old boy had been attacked by a leopard.