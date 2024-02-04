Home

WATCH: MP Teacher Enters Jabalpur School In Inebriated State; Filmed By Students

Rajendra Netam, a teacher at the Jamunia Government Primary School in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, can be seen heavily drunk and completely dazed.

Madhya Pradesh News: A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur was suspended by the authorities after he allegedly turned up drunk at the school premises. The teacher, identified as Rajendra Netam, arrived at the school in an inebriated condition and was filmed by his students.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

In the video, Netam, who works as a teacher at the Jamunia Government Primary School in Jabalpur, can be seen heavily drunk and completely dazed even as students walk around and express their astonishment at the scene.

Reports citing eyewitness accounts said that Netam so drunk that he was slurring his words and even unable to stand. They said that he passed out after he arrived at the school and was nearly unconscious when the video was made.

The teacher can be seen sitting on the stairs in an almost unconscious condition, the video showed. The irresponsible and unprofessional act of the teacher was filmed by his students who shared the video on social media sites also submitted it to the education department, following which Netam was suspended.

Netam has pulled similar stunts in the past also and has arrived at the school in a drunken state on more than one occasion, reports said.

They said that the students and teachers had flagged the teacher’s behavior on multiple occasions in the past but no action was taken against him. Netam, they alleged, often arrived drunk to his job, and some of the students even quit the school because of him.

Some media reports, quoting locals, claimed that the teacher always came to school in an inebriated condition ever since he was posted at the Jamunia Government Primary School, They said that Netam was often so drunk he used to stumble on the road and fall down.

The district education department had received several complaints against him in the past, however, no action was taken against Netam.

After the video of his antics went viral on social media platforms, district authorities and the education department took cognizance and suspended him, pending further investigation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.