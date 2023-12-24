Home

WATCH: Miraculous Escape For Bihar woman, Her 2 Kids As Train Passes Over Them

A Bihar woman and her two kids had a miraculous escape after a train passed over them at the Barh Railway Station.

Bihar Train Viral Video: A Bihar mother and her two small children had a lucky break after they fell on the tracks at a railway station and a train passed over them. A bone-chilling video of the incident which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows the woman shielding her two kids with her body as a train passes, mere whiskers away, over them at the Barh railway station in Bihar.

The heart-stopping video, apparently shot by a bystander at the platform, shows the mother scrunching down over her kids in an attempt to shield them from harm as the speeding locomotive hurtles towards them.

However, miraculously, the train missed completely missed them, albeit by mere inches, and all three escaped unscathed without even a scratch.

After the train passed, the woman, clearly shocked by what had transpired, can be seen lying motionless on the track as a group of passengers quickly jump down and pull the family back on to the platform.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

#WATCH Miraculous escape for Bihar woman, her two kids as #train passes over them at #Barh railway station pic.twitter.com/cOqez6a3Cd — India.com (@indiacom) December 24, 2023

According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday at the Barh Railway Station in Bihar when the woman and her two children had arrived at the station to board the Vikramshila Express to Delhi along with their family. However, while boarding the train, the trio got pushed off the platform and landed on the tracks even as the train started to leave, unaware that people were lying on the track.

Upon noticing the family’s fatal predicament, passengers frantically screamed for authorities to stop the train which had already started rolling. Realising the imminent danger to her children, the woman’s motherly instincts kicked in as she attempted to shield them with her own body as the train passed over them as bystander watched in amazement and terror.

However, in what can be described as nothing short of a miracle, all three survived the horrific ordeal, totally unscathed.

Officials said the woman’s husband had been separated from his family while boarding the train, jumped down from the running locomotive and made his way back to the platform where he found what had transpired.

The family was rushed to a local medical facility where there condition is stated to be stable, the police, said.

