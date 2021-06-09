Niwari: The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari district on Wednesday began “honouring” people who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine while pasting warning posters on those who have not taken the vaccine yet. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the police were seen pinning a badge that says, “I’m a true patriot as I’m vaccinated” on commuters who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine and those who haven’t got vaccinated were being made to wear a poster carrying a message, “Stay away from me as I am not vaccinated yet.” Also Read - UP Now Prepares For Third Covid Wave, Readies Special Medicine Kits for Kids: Report

In the video, a police official can be heard saying, "We are honouring those who have taken the vaccine and telling those who haven't, to get vaccinated." After pinning a badge on one bike -rider, the official can also be heard saying to him, "Tell people I have been vaccinated, which is why I have been felicitated."

WATCH the Video:

#WATCH Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari honour those who have taken COVID19 vaccine with a badge that says, “I’m a patriot as I’m vaccinated”, & those who haven’t got vaccinated being made to wear a poster carrying a message, “Stay away from me as I am not vaccinated yet” pic.twitter.com/cmmv9HrlSf — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

The video has garnered over 21K views and hundreds of likes and comments where several netizens have slammed this initiative and said that “doing such a thing during a vaccination shortage period is not acceptable”. Let’s have a look at how Twitterati reacted to this:

wrong! so wrong! giving badge to the vaccinated ones -okay but y to harass those who haven’t , there can be many reasons like recent covid infection vaccine shortage no slots — Anonymous (@IDKwhaaa_t) June 9, 2021

How is being patriot related to getting vaccinated? — Shashank Karyakarte (@ShashankKaryak1) June 9, 2021

What is this stupidity ? New ways to trouble common man — Gungun (@gungunataja) June 9, 2021

Getting vaccinated or not is a personal choice. The police has no right to do that!! — Mayank (@mayankdevlal) June 9, 2021

It would be better that System & administration should have waited with the jab instead of the posters at the check points. — Kevin Bhonde (@BhondeKevin) June 9, 2021

This is not the first time Madhya Pradesh police has taken such a step, even earlier last month, a sub-inspector from Satna district “punished” lockdown violators by making them write the name for Lord Ram for 30-45 minutes and counselling them to stay at home and take care of their families.