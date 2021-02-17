Donkey swing viral video: Needless to say, everyone loves cute and funny animal videos. Adorable videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and trotting baby elephants…they all melt the heart and make you laugh, reducing your stress. Well, if you are also looking for some funny video to have a good laugh, we have dug out just the perfect video for you. Recently, a video of a donkey happily enjoying a swing has gone viral on social media, leaving people amused. The unnamed and undated video shows a donkey comfortably sitting on a swing and enjoying it thoroughly. In 2017 also, a similar video had surfaced on YouTube, so it’s not clear whether this video is new or old. Anyhow, the cool attitude of the donkey is making people laugh. Also Read - Cute Cow Baby Viral Video Will Drive Away Your Tuesday Blues | Watch Awwdorable Video

Watch the video here:

Another video of a baby cow playing around with its owners is also going viral. The 50-second video shows the shy yet adorable baby cow being caressed by its owners while it prances around. The calf is also made to wear bells, so whenever it moves, the bells also make a pleasant noise. According to a Twitter user, the cow is a baby Punganuru which is an endangered species. They grow to a height of 3-4 ft and weigh 150-200 kgs. They also give 4-5 lites of high fat milk per day.

Watching such animal videos not just make you feel good, but also reduce stress according to many studies. Though these videos might seem silly at times, the light-hearted nature of such content can lift your mood and help build your resilience to stress.