Bhopal: Nearly two days after a video of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district collector slapping a youth and smashing his mobile phone went viral on social media, another video of a similar incident has come to the fore from Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district. In this video that is also going viral on the internet, one can see Shajapur's additional district collector Manjusha Vikrant Rai slapping a footwear shopkeeper, during the sealing of shops as a part of the following COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

As per reports, the incident happened two days back when Rai was out with her team to ensure the implementation of 'corona curfew', issued by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the region. During her survey, Rai noticed a shoe shop open and decided to take action against the shopkeeper.

MP: In a viral video, Shahajpur ADM was seen slapping a footwear shopkeeper, during the sealing of shops as a part of following #COVID19 lockdown guidelines Shopkeeper says, “The shutter was down, still Policemen pulled it up. ADM slapped me & Policeman even hit me with stick.” pic.twitter.com/r1twTEn4nt — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

In the viral video, the woman official along with some policemen can be seen questioning a man, who was present inside the shop. The ADM can be heard asking the shopkeeper, “Ghar kahan hai tera (where is your house)?” When the boy told her his address, she accused him of lying and slapped him instantly. Following this, the policeman came out of the shop and threatened to hit him with baton. And after some time, the officials can be seen leaving the spot after ordering the shopkeeper to pull the shop’s shutter down.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the shopkeeper said, “The shutter was down, still Policemen pulled it up. ADM slapped me and policemen even hit me with sticks.”