Watch: Viral video of this street vendor’s dancing Bhelpuri leaves internet amused

The video has garnered more than 30 million views with over 9 lakh likes.

The concept of food videos with bizarre combinations and unusual approaches to preparing the dishes is dramatically taking over the internet these days. Food vendors are trying every trick in the book to make their way to people’s hearts. This vendor serving an extraordinary dish called ‘dancing bhelpuri’ is no different. His innovative idea and unmatchable speed of preparing bhelpuri have caught the attention of the public, and the video of the street vendor is going viral.

Recently, a video was posted on Instagram, which went viral within a few days. The video displays a vendor with a big vessel in his hand. He is seen adding all the ingredients required to make bhelpuri including puffed rice, onions, coriander, papdi, chutney, potatoes, and masala and then the vendor takes utmost pride in showcasing his exemplary skills. As the video proceeds, he gets a big spoon and vigorously spins the mixture. Amidst this, he shows a glimpse of his dancing skills grooving with the speed as same as the spinning bhel.

The video, till now, has garnered more than 30 million views with over 9 lakh likes. The comment section is flooded with reactions as people can’t resist sharing their thoughts on the video.

A user said that he thought that the vendor was cleaning the vessel. He commented, “Thought he is cleaning the vessel.”

Another shared that she has tried the dish and wrote, “Seriously have tried it’s amazing.”

“1 plate to floor ko khila Diya isne (1 plate has been served to the floor),” wrote an individual.

Well, this is not the first time that a food video has shocked us with its unconventional methods and dishes. A few weeks back, another video recently caught attention of all as the vendor went overboard to spread dosa batter in an unusual way.

The vendor, in the viral video, can be seen throwing small quantities of batter into the air. The batter falls onto the hot tawa forming narrow columns. He went on to add oil, butter, veggies, and other stuffing to the dosa. Then, he cuts them into rectangular pieces before serving them. “Amazing Skills of Making Rava Dosa,” read the caption of the video.

The video left the internet divided as a few users took a dig at the vendor for practicing unhygienic cooking methods and wasting the batter.

“Hey, can you learn hygiene before cooking,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “This isn’t amazing!! This is just an idiotic act of wasting food!!”

