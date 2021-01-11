New Delhi: A video of an ostrich running down a busy street is going viral all over the internet as netizens continue to share the video with funny captions. The ostrich, reportedly, escaped from a zoo in Pakistan’s Karachi after water flooded into its enclosure in the park. Also Read - Sunny Leone Posts Picture of Her Standing on a JCB Machine, Brings 'JCB Ki Khudai' Back in Trend
In the viral video, the bird can be seen running confusedly in the middle of a busy street in the Korangi No 4 area of the city. Local police told news agency UPI that the employees of the zoo later managed to capture the bird and return it to its enclosure.
Watch the video here:
While the video is being widely shared with captions like ‘Let it enjoy freedom’, many even expressed concerns regarding the bird’s safety.