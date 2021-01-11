New Delhi: A video of an ostrich running down a busy street is going viral all over the internet as netizens continue to share the video with funny captions. The ostrich, reportedly, escaped from a zoo in Pakistan’s Karachi after water flooded into its enclosure in the park. Also Read - Sunny Leone Posts Picture of Her Standing on a JCB Machine, Brings 'JCB Ki Khudai' Back in Trend

In the viral video, the bird can be seen running confusedly in the middle of a busy street in the Korangi No 4 area of the city. Local police told news agency UPI that the employees of the zoo later managed to capture the bird and return it to its enclosure. Also Read - Air India's All-women Pilots Team Creates History by Flying Over World's Longest Route

Watch the video here: Also Read - Indian Billionaire Ratan Tata’s Elegant Sea-facing White House Will Make You Believe in Simple Living

An ostrich ran away from a Zoo in Korangi #Karachi pic.twitter.com/ew9Icmkot1 — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) January 6, 2021

While the video is being widely shared with captions like ‘Let it enjoy freedom’, many even expressed concerns regarding the bird’s safety.