A cute panda rolling and tumbling can improve even the worst of moods, no matter what. And, to chase away your Thursday’s glooms, Dindin- the Russian panda playing in the snow has gone viral on social media. Trust us, this adorable video of the female panda playing and goofing off in the snow at a Moscow Zoo will make your day. Also Read - First Public Toilet for Transgenders Opened in UP's Varanasi, Four More to Come Up Soon

The short video clip was shared on Twitter by news agency Reuters and it shows a female panda rolling in the snow and playing with an wood log as she enjoys the snowfall. Reuters shared the clip with the caption, “Female panda Dindin tumbles and rolls in the snow at Moscow zoo (sic).” Also Read - Woman's Lucky Escape After She Gets Trapped Under Moving Train in Haryana's Rohtak| Watch Viral Video

The enthusiastic panda can also be seen playing with a spare tire kept in her enclosure, and then moving on to a swing from which she adorably tumbles to the ground and tries the trick again. In the video, the people in the background can be heard laughing seeing the panda having fun in its enclosure. Also Read - Rare Duck Spotted in Assam Nearly After 120 years, Video Goes Viral| Watch

Watch the video here:

Female panda Dindin tumbles and rolls in the snow at Moscow zoo pic.twitter.com/rs3K1p9IDt — Reuters (@Reuters) February 18, 2021

The cute video has garnered over 104K views within hours after it was posted on Twitter and people can’t stop sharing the video on various social media platforms. Here’s how people reacted to this funny yet adorable video of the female panda:

Female panda Dindin tumbles and rolls in the snow at Moscow zoo pic.twitter.com/rs3K1p9IDt — Reuters (@Reuters) February 18, 2021

Who needs xanax when you can have a panda video? — DIVIDED WE STAND (@swivel_table) February 17, 2021

Me at home after the work — The Elliott (@bigggbabolll) February 17, 2021

Beautiful panda bear in snow❤️💯🌹👍⭐️🐼🐼 — My Info m. (@gmf1234567) February 18, 2021