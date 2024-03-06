Home

Viral

Move Over Spider-Man! People Scale School Building To Help Students Cheat In Haryana Board Exams | WATCH

Move Over Spider-Man! People Scale School Building To Help Students Cheat In Haryana Board Exams | WATCH

The incident occured at the Chandravati School in Tauru area of Nuh district in Haryana on Wednesday after reports emerged ahead of the exams, claiming that the paper had been leaked.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Haryana Viral Video: In a blatant case of mass cheating, people scaled a school building in a bid help students cheat in their Class 10 board exams in in Nuh district of Haryana on Wednesday.

Videos of the incident which have gone viral on social media platforms showed friends and family members of the students scaling the walls of the school building in a much more sure-footed manner than Spider-Man himself in an attempt to pass chits to their wards to help them cheat in the exams.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

During board exam in Nooh, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/QzORX0I52I — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 6, 2024

According to reports, the incident occured at the Chandravati School in Tauru area of Nuh district on Wednesday after reports emerged ahead of the exams, claiming that the paper had been leaked.

As the news of the alleged paper leak spread in the area, irate locals who accompanied the students created an uproar outside the school where the exam was scheduled to take place and later climbed the walls of the multi-storeyed building to help the students cheat in the test.

District authorities took cognizance of the incident after the videos of the mass cheating went viral on social media and assured that this behavior will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Talking to reporters, Block Education Officer Dharampal said the incident has been reported to the state education board and assured strict legal action against people found involved in the incident.

Dharampal said the education board will ask the police to deploy more personnel outside examination centres so that such incidents can be prevented in the future.

7 more arrested in UP Police recruitment exam paper leak case

Meanwhile, in related news, the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested seven people from Meerut and Delhi for their alleged involvement in the recent police recruitment exam paper leak case, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made by a team of UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF), they said.

The accused are alleged to be members of a gang involved in the question paper leak of the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board examination on February 17 and 18, the STF said in a statement.

In Meerut, Deepak, Bittu, Praveen, Rohit, Naveen, Sahil, all residents of the district, were arrested from a house in Kanker Kheda Police station on Tuesday night, the officials said, adding that Gautam Buddha Nagar-resident Pramod Pathak was arrested from Mukharjee Nagar in Delhi the same night.

Their gang is also allegedly involved in arranging paper-solvers and leaking questions to candidates preparing for competitive exams, the STF statement read.

Police said several documents related to the 2024 constable recruitment examination, solved question papers, multiple mobile phones and cash were seized from the accused.

The Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the exam following allegations of a mass scale paper leak. Some people were arrested earlier this month.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Haryana News on India.com.