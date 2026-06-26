Watch viral video: Rishikesh man earns Rs 2350 in just 3 hours by doing this simple thing, Netizens says, ‘Summer Internship’

Man earns Rs 2350 in just 3 hours by doing this simple thing. Know what social experiment he was doing.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/watch-viral-video-rishikesh-man-earns-rs-2350-in-just-3-hours-by-doing-this-simple-thing-applying-tilak-on-strangers-forehead-netizens-says-summer-internship-8457804/ Copy

Watch viral video: Rishikesh man earns Rs 2350 in just 3 hours by doing this simple thing, Netizens says, 'Summer Internship'(Photo Credit: Instagram @mrtan.e_)

Viral Video of the day: The internet is full of videos and creative reels showcasing the unique talents of every individual. One such video is going viral across social media platforms, where a content creator conducts a unique yet simple social experiment in Rishikesh. The creator begins his day with almost zero capital and ends up earning over Rs 2000 in just three hours. And if he continues doing that job for a month, he will earn Rs 70,000. So, what does he do? Know here.

Rishikesh man earns Rs 2350 in just 3 hours; here’s how

A user named mrtan.e_ took to Instagram and posted his Rishikesh video. In the short clip, the content creator can be seen wearing a traditional outfit. At the beginning of the video, he asks his audience to guess how much money one can earn by applying the tilak on devotees. The content creator then walked through the streets, inviting passersby to have a tilak applied to their forehead. Initially, several people refused.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram

“People are literally refusing to get one. And in the first one hour I’m only able to apply tilak to 20 people,” Tanee Thakur, the content creator, can be heard as saying in the video. He further stated, “And at that point, genuinely, feel like whole thimg might only have Rs 50-60 max.” However, things started to take a U-turn during the Ganga aarti. He went to the Ghaat, and everything changed. The video has gone viral across social media platforms.

During the social experiment, numerous devotees and passersby willingly accepted a tilak on their foreheads. A section of people even offered small donations of Rs 10 or Rs 20. While a few contributed as much as Rs 100. Summing up the experiment, Thakur said he had applied a tilak to nearly 400 people in just three hours. By the end of the exercise, he had collected a total of Rs 2,350 from members of the public in Rishikesh.

Based on this one-day experiment, the content creator suggested that someone following the same routine for around three hours daily could potentially collect close to Rs 70,000 in a month.

How netizens are reacting to the viral video

Several users have filled the comment section with their witty remarks. “Bro is earning ₹2300/day, I’m still calculating 2300×30,” a user wrote. Another wrote, “I wanna be your assistant bro.” A third user added, “Pretty sure its tax free aswell.” “We should quit our jobs and try this,” a fourth user wrote. Another netizen wrote, “Summer internship.” The video has received over 1524 comments and several likes.