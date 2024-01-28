Home

Viral

WATCH: ‘Royal Rumble’ Or Maldives Parliament? MPs Kick, Punch And Wrestle Each Other In Key Session

WATCH: ‘Royal Rumble’ Or Maldives Parliament? MPs Kick, Punch And Wrestle Each Other In Key Session

Chaos erupted in Maldives Parliament on Sunday as rival lawmakers came to blows and engaged in a full-blown fight inside the House.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: No, it’s not a WWE ring where wrestlers are kicking and throwing each other around but chaotic scenes from the Maldives Parliament where rival lawmakers came to blows during a key session in the House.

Trending Now

Dramatic visuals shared on social media sites showed Maldivian parliamentarians throwing kicks and punches, and wrestling each other to the ground after disagreements between over a key vote for President Muizzu’s government.

You may like to read

The clashes were witnessed between the MPs of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) — the ruling alliance and the Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).

Chaotic visuals of the fight have gone viral on social media platforms.

In one video, MDP MP Isa and PNC lawmaker Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem are seen engaged in a full-blown street fight, throwing kicks and pulling each other’s hair. Shaheem is seen grabbing Isa’s leg as both MPs crash to the ground where they rain blows on each other as other try to pull them apart.

Another viral video showed showed Isa kicking Shaheem’s neck and pulling his hair. Later, Shaheem is pushed out of the area by other members, the video showed.

The videos which were shared on social media by Adhadhu– a Male-based online news outlet– showed the parliamentarians pulling each other down from the podium.

In one video, Shaheem can be seen blowing a toy trumpet while standing near the Speaker before he gets tackled and pulled down from the podium.

The videos coming out of Maldives Parliament today are insane 😂 pic.twitter.com/aSWf9q5GZo — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) January 28, 2024

=According to local media reports, a key vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government was scheduled for 1:30 PM today. However, several PNC members barricaded the House and disrupted the session.

Dramatic visuals from Maldives Parliament as opposition MPs are prevented from entering Parliament floor ahead of Parliamentary approval of Muizzu's Cabinet. Vote was to take place today, but opposition has some reservations on Muizzu's Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/IunpHKxZ3P — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 28, 2024

The demonstrators said that accepting the ministers would stymie progress, as they demanded the Speaker of Parliament to quit.

The ruling coalition parties, the PNC and the PPP, released a statement portraying the ministers’ refusal as an impediment to the delivery of public services, according to Adhadhu.

However, Chief Advisor to Muizzu and PNC Chairman Abdul Raheem Abdullah stated that the ministers have the right to be reappointed even if they are not authorised.

He criticised the refusal to approve the ministers as irresponsible.

Recently, two opposition parties in the Maldives came out against the current regime over its ‘stark’ anti-India pivot.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats jointly issued a joint press statement, labelling the shift in foreign policy as ‘extremely detrimental’ to the country’s long-term development.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.