WATCH Viral video: Rs 780 for tea, Rs 1512 for poha? This Bihar vendor goes viral for selling Indian breakfast in Los Angeles at jaw-dropping price

A Bihar-born vendor garnered social media attention due to his unique spin on traditional Indian breakfasts

Social media platforms serve as a place for an endless source of amusement, with an abundance of entertaining content available at our fingertips.

Recently, a Bihar-born vendor garnered social media attention due to his unique spin on traditional Indian breakfasts. His name is Prabhakar Prasad; this man calls himself a “Bihari Chaiwala” and has been selling tea and poha on the streets of Los Angeles at ridiculously high prices: Rs 782 ($8.65) for a cup of tea and Rs 1,512 ($16.80) for a serving of poha. His products have generated much discussion online, both because of their novelty and high cost.

Through the use of his Instagram account @chaiguy_la, Prasad posts about how he spends his time every day and engages with the community around him, as well as what makes his food so popular among people in this area.

The way he has his hair long and has a mustache has led to people referring to him as “the Jesus Christ of Los Angeles.” Even though he is not physically close to family and friends back in Bihar, he maintains his Bihari heritage by speaking Hindi fluently and providing excellent service to his customers.

