WATCH: Sickening Video Shows Man Trampling Potatoes For Samosas With Feet At Madhya Pradesh Eatery

The purported video is of the famous Chatori Chatkara restaurant in Ajaygarh area of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district where a worker can be seen trampling potatoes with his feet.

Madhya Pradesh News: Samosa lovers beware! A stomach-churning video is doing the rounds on social media platforms showing how some a man crushing a tub full of potatoes with his bare feet to prepare the stuffing for samosas.

The purported video is of the famous Chatori Chatkara restaurant in Ajaygarh area of Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district where a worker can be seen trampling potatoes with his feet which to crush them into a fine paste which is then used as filling in the samosas sold at the shop.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

पन्ना जिले के अजयगढ़ में 'चटोरी चटकार दुकान' में कर्मचारी द्वारा पैर से आलू धोने का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद सरकारी महकमे भी हरकत में आ गए हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो और तस्वीरें वायरल होने के बाद हरकत में आई और फूड विभाग ने छापा मारकर सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। pic.twitter.com/KMcce0NIjv — Rakesh kumar patel (@NanheRakesh) January 8, 2024

After the nauseating video went viral, the state’s Food Safety Department sprung into action and sent officials to collect samples of eatables from the hotel as well as destroy all items prepared by the eatery containing potatoes.

Notably, the Chatori Chatkara is a famous eatery in Ajaygarh and has customers from nearby areas lined up all day long to enjoy the shop’s famous samosas. Little did they know how their favorite snack was being prepared without a care in the world for their health or hygiene.

Confronted about the matter, the shop owner refused to provide any explanation on the every health and hygiene rule being openly flouted at his establishment.

Panna district Food Inspector Rajesh Kumar Rai said the department has started an investigation into the matter and strict action will be taken.

“Government departments have also swung into action after the video of an employee washing potatoes with feet at ‘Chatori Chatkar Shop’ in Ajaygarh in Panna district went viral. After the video and pictures went viral on social media, the Food Department swung into action and sent samples for testing,” Rai said in a social media post.

Hapur man find dead lizard in samosa

In a similar incident, in November last year, a man and his teenage daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district fell sick after they discovered a dead lizard inside a samosa they had ordered.

The incident took place in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh when Manoj Kumar sent his son to buy some samosas from a local sweets shop. However, when his daughter start eating one of the samosas, she found something chewy inside along with the usual potato stuffing, and to her utter horror, the girl discovered a dead lizard inside the fritter.

She immediately showed it to her father, however, by then Manoj had gulped down a few of the samosas. The father-daughter duo soon started feeling sick and even tried to vomit.

A viral video of the incident showed Manoj retching on the side of the road as he tries to vomit in order to spit out the contaminated food.

Hapur: Panic Arises After Lizard Found in Samosa pic.twitter.com/giGClHShQJ — Harsh Tyagii (@tyagiih5) November 16, 2023

The video also showed the disgusting sight of a dead lizard stuffed, and probably fried along with other stuffing, inside the samosa as a man shows the nightmarish food to the camera and then stuffs it back in a plastic bag as future evidence.

