Kurnool: As the country witnesses an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, a large number of devotees were seen flouting social distancing norms in Anantapur and Kurnool districts of Andhra Pradesh, while celebrating various festivals. A video of thousands of devotees celebrating 'War with Cow Dung Cakes' at Kairuppala village, Aspari mandal of Kurnool district has gone viral after news agency ANI posted it on Twitter. In the video, one can see a large crowd where people are throwing cow dung cakes at each other.

As per reports, it is customary for villagers of Kairuppala to hold 'War with Cow Dung Cakes' every year on the day next to the Ugadi festival. People celebrate the marriage of Lord Veerabhadra and Goddess Kalika. As part of the celebration, people fight with cow dung cakes on the day next to Telugu traditional new year day and Lord Veerabhadra's palanquin is taken on a procession in the village.

Watch:

#WATCH Social distancing norms violated at ‘Pidakal war’, during which cow dung cakes are hurled by two sides at each other on the next day of Ugadi, in Kairuppala village, Kurnool district yesterday#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/4GGHpyyXn3 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

The devotees split into two groups, one supporting Lord Veerabhadra (the groom) and the other supporting Goddess Kalika (the bride). People throw cow dung cakes on each other until the palanquin enters the temple premises. Kairuppala villagers claim that they are following age-old custom. But they did not bother with social distancing norms.

Speaking to ANI, Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) Fakeerappa Kaginelli said, “This ritual is specific to one village. We had sent a notice to the organisers to follow all COVID norms prior to the event. We will look into the reported violations and take necessary action accordingly.”

Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2 lakh cases on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

The country’s total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123.

(With ANI inputs)