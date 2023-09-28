WATCH: Tricolour Plastered With Arabic Writing Waved During Barawafat Procession In UP’s Sultanpur, Case Filed

Home

A man can be seen waving the national flag during a Barawafat procession in Baldirai with what looks like the Islamic Shahadah written in the middle of the tricolour.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against unknown persons after a video showed the national flag with Arabic writing plastered over it, being waved during the during the Barawafat procession in Baldirai market area of Sultanpur district on Thursday.

A senior police officer said an FIR was lodged against unknown persons for allegedly dishonouring the national flag during the Barawafat procession in Baldirai market. Baldirai Police Station SHO Amrendra Bahadur Singh said the incident was recorded in a video.

The video which is doing the rounds on social media shows a man waving a flag similar to the tricolour during the procession. The flag had arabic writing plastered in the middle, which upon closer inspection seemed like the Shahadah (Islamic oath of faith), however, it could not be verified what exactly was written on the flag.

Watch the video here: (India.com could not independently verify the veracity of the video)

Disrespect of our national flag in front UP police (Baldirai Sultanpur) Plz take strict action on them #YogiAdityanath #UPCM #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/AIY0ZuYoKw — Vishwesh Pratap Singh (@VishweshPratap2) September 28, 2023

The video showed a man waving the flag in question as the procession, escorted by the police, passes through a market area.

“A video has come to notice in which a flag similar to the tricolour is seen being waved during the Barawafat procession. The said flag has something written over it,” Singh said.

Local right wing groups said the video is from Baldirai market.

“We have lodged an FIR in the matter against unknown persons. Investigation is underway,” the SHO said.

More details are awaited.

