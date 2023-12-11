By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: Moving Mixer Truck Catches Fire On Mumbai’s Western Express Highway
A moving mixer truck caught fire in Mumbai on Western Express Highway on Sunday night.
Mumbai: A moving mixer truck caught fire in Mumbai on Sunday night. The incident took place on Borivali Western Express Highway near Devipada metro station, causing panic among other commuters. The truck driver somehow managed to save his life but sustained injuries, as per the police.
Kasturba police and fire brigade personnel rushed at the spot and doused the fire.
Further details are awaited.
Watch The Video Here
