WATCH: Truckload Of LPG Cylinders Explode As Truck Catches Fire In UP’s Gonda

A truck laden with LPG cylinders crashed and caught fire in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday causing the gas cylinders to explode.

Uttar Pradesh News: Several LPG cylinders exploded after a truck laden with the gas cylinders crashed and caught fire on the Lucknow-Gonda highway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon. Videos of the shocking incident which have gone viral on social media platforms showed the loud fiery explosions going off at the site where the accident occurred as awestruck people witness the unusual occurrence from a distance.

In the viral video, the massive explosions, which went off in a sequence as the LPG cylinder exploded one after the other, could be seen and heard from a distance. Fiery mushroom clouds of fire and smoke can be rising as the blasts occur, creating panic in the area, the video shows.

According to reports, a truck carrying as many as 50 LPG cylinders turned turtle in Gonda district and caught fire which caused the gas cylinders to explode and set off a chain reaction as the cylinders exploded one after the other.

Luckily, however, the truck driver escaped unscathed as he had jumped out of the vehicle in the nick of time before it caught fire.

An official said that after the explosions, the highway was closed was traffic and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames after the blasts subsided. He said that a rescue operation was launched after the fire was extinguished.

The area falls under the Colonelganj Kotwali Police Station and upon hearing the explosions, officers stationed at the highway reached the spot and informed the fire department officials who rushed a team to the scene.

The fire was finally brought under control and traffic resumed on the busy highway after the debris of the charred truck was cleared.

A senior police official said the cause of the accident and why the truck caught fire after it crashed, is being ascertained.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.