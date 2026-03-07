Home

This is Art: Viral Video of women snowboarding in traditional sarees in Gulmarg stuns the Internet

In the short clip posted on Instagram, two women wearing Indian sarees can be seen doing snowboarding on a snow-covered mountain.

Social media platforms are filled with numerous videos, trends, scary stunts, and weird challenges. Among them is a short clip that has grabbed the attention of the netizens. The video, posted on the account ursk8kid, has received over 905.9k likes and 10.8k comments. But what is this video all about? Why is it trending? To know the details, go through the detailed story below.

In the short clip posted on Instagram, two women confidently wearing traditional sarees can be seen doing snowboarding on a snow-covered mountain.” Saree not sorry. Snowboarding edition,” reads the caption. The unique snowboarding video from Kashmir’s Gulmarg has taken the internet by storm.

According to the viral video, Urmila Pable, a Mumbai-based skateboarder, along with a fellow professional rider, can be seen gliding down the snow-covered slopes of Gulmarg in Kashmir effortlessly. Ditching the woolen jackets and sports gear, the woman performed the action in traditional sareers adding a desi touch to the viral video.

Several users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “This is Art.” “So cool! Like superwomen flying through the snow,” another user commented. A third user added, “I want to do this.” Several users have termed this viral video as one of the “coolest videos on the internet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila P. (@ursk8kid)

‘Queens,’ another user commented.

