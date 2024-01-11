Home

Viral

WATCH: Dehradun Muslim Man Heckled Over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Posters In His Shop, Case Filed

WATCH: Dehradun Muslim Man Heckled Over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Posters In His Shop, Case Filed

A Muslim man in Dehradun was harrassed, allegedly by a right-wing Hindu leader and her associates, for having Jai Shri Ram posters in his shop.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Dehradun: A Muslim shop owner in Dehradun was heckled and harrased, allegedly by the leader of a right-wing Hindu group and her associates, for having ‘Jai Shri Ram’ posters in his shop. A video of the incident which went viral on social media platforms showed the accused, Radha Dhoni and her associates harassing the elderly shop owner and later taking down the posters in his shop.

Trending Now

In the video, Radha Semwal Dhoni, a local right-wing Hindu leader, and her associates can be seen storming the shop and heckling the elderly owner over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ posters pasted on the walls. Dhoni and her associates expressed their objections to the Jai Shri Ram posters in a Muslim man’s shop, claiming that it hurt religious sentiments.

You may like to read

The group went on to forcibly remove the board and posters from the shop even as the man tries explain the situation about how he had leased the shop from its Hindu owner who had put conditions on remodelling the interiors or changing the identity of the place.

The incident took place on January 9.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#Dehradun,UK: A group of Hindu right activists lead by Radha Semwal heckled 2 muslim shop owners Saquib and an elderly who had subleashed shop from Hindu owner Harish Chandra Rawat in Dehradun. The activists created ruckus in the shop for a religious poster pasted on wall by… pic.twitter.com/oWDsRbnCpI — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) January 10, 2024

After the video went viral, the Uttarakhand Police registered a case against Radha Dhoni and her associates based on complaint filed by Ashish Aswal, a traffic police constable.

“Dehradun Police has registered an FIR against Radha Dhoni and others under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and Section 502 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said an official.

As per the complaint, the shop in question– Aman General Store– was owned by a Hindu man, Rakesh Borai, on the ISBT Haridwar Road. Rakesh had rented the shop to Raipur resident Girish who in turn hired Shahnawaz, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, to manage the place.

However, before renting the place, Rakesh had asked Girish not to change the interiors or alter the shop’s identity in any way, to ensure the ownership remained intact. Thus, when Girish hired Shahnawaz to manage the shop, the Jai Shri Ram, which were put up by the original owner, Rakesh, were not taken down, as per his wishes.

Police said they are investigating further details of the case and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttarakhand News on India.com.